Communities across the state are facing another day of cleanup after Wednesday’s storm brought a deluge of rain to southern Maine and created icy conditions throughout the northern regions.

The storm, which brought hurricane-strength winds to the coast, carried a significant amount of snow to northern Maine, with nearly a foot of snow falling in Allagash. Meanwhile, York County saw more than four inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

If conditions in York County, where the average temperature was 45 degrees on Wednesday, matched the conditions in Allagash where the average temperature was 36 degrees, the town of York would have seen anywhere between three and four feet of snowfall.

Here’s the rain- and snowfall totals from the storm:

Rainfall Totals

York, York County: 4.25 in

Durham, Androscoggin County: 3.29 in

Brunswick, Cumberland County: 3.91 in

Gray, Cumberland County: 3.49 in

Gorham, Cumberland County: 3.36 in

Arundel, York County: 3.32 in

Hollis, York County: 3.27 in

West Lisbon Falls, Androscoggin County: 3.09 in

Lisbon, Androscoggin County: 3.01 in

Bath, Sagadahoc County: 2.91 in

Whitefield, Kennebec County: 2.90 in

Farmingdale, Kennebec County: 2.72 in

Wiscasset, Lincoln County: 2.72 in

Waldo, Waldo County: 2.69 in

Newcastle, Lincoln County: 2.62 in

Searsport , Waldo County: 2.62 in

Union, Knox County: 2.57 in

Topsham, Sagadahoc County: 2.53 in

Boothbay, Lincoln County: 2.46 in

Belmont, Waldo County: 2.46 in

Farmington, Franklin County: 2.29 in

Winthrop, Kennebec County: 2.26 in

Hartford, Oxford County: 2.25 in

Bethel, Oxford County: 2.15 in

Temple Franklin County: 2.03 in

Oxford, Oxford County: 1.98 in

New Sharon, Franklin County: 1.83 in

Solon, Somerset County: 1.74 in

North New Portland, Somerset County: 1.61 in

Isle Au Haut, Knox County: 1.58 in

Rockland, Knox County: 1.45 in

Harmony, Somerset County: 0.96 in

Snowfall Totals

Allagash, Aroostook County: 11.8 in

Abbot, Piscataquis County: 11.0 in

Blanchard, Aroostook County: 11.0 in

Kingsbury, Piscataquis County: 10.0 in

Dickey, Aroostook County: 8.5 in

Dover-Foxcroft, Piscataquis County: 8.0 in

Danforth, Washington County: 7.0 in

Meddybemps, Washington County: 7.0 in

Millinocket, Penobscot County: 7.0 in

Carmel, Penobscot County: 6.5 in

Orono, Penobscot County: 6.5 in

Topsfield, Washington County: 6.5 in

Saint Juste Crossing, Somerset County: 5.5

Dedham, Hancock County: 4.2 in

Otis, Hancock County: 4.0 in

East Surry, Hancock County: 3.1 in