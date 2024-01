Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I have lived on East Broadway for more than 40 years. We have adapted to minimum infrastructure. Adding additional needed housing without any planning is a great concern.

Slicing the infrastructure pie even thinner is not going to improve our quality of life. Traffic is also part of my concern especially during the students coming and going.

Mark Tuck

Bangor