Junior forward Adrianna Smith poured in 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both game-highs, as the University of Maine women’s basketball team posted a 78-52 America East win over New Hampshire at Lundholm Gym in Durham, New Hampshire, Thursday night.

It was UMaine’s seventh straight win over UNH and the Black Bears improved to 10-7 on the season and 3-0 in America East.

UNH fell to 6-10 and 0-3, respectively.

The double-double for Smith was her 11th of the season and ninth in her last 12 games. She also handed out four assists. She was 9-for-13 from the floor and 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

“They went man-to-man on her which isn’t something you see [in conference play],” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon told Black Bear Sports Properties/Van Wagner play-by-play man Don Shields after the game.

“She showed why she’s hard to guard. She’s so strong and she also makes great passes,” said Vachon.

Liv Rockwood, who finished with 12 points, nailed three of her 3-pointers during a 17-2 run over the final 4:41 of the first quarter to give UMaine a 19-6 lead it would never relinquish.

“This was Liv’s [Rockwood’s] best game since she’s been back,” said Vachon.

It was Rockwood’s fourth game back after missing three games with a sprained ankle.

UMaine expanded the lead to 20 late in the second quarter before UNH finished off the half with an 8-3 spurt to pull within 15.

The Wildcats went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter to pull within 46-37 with 2:27 remaining in the period.

But graduate student guard Anne Simon hit a 3-pointer; Smith knocked down a pull-up jump shot and Simon hit a jumper to restore the lead to 16 and UNH never threatened again.

Simon, who has already earned America East Player of the Week honors five times this season, wound up with 11 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Senior guard-forward Caroline Bornemann contributed eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and sophomore guard Sarah Talon chipped in with seven points, four steals and two assists.

Senior guard Bella Stuart paced UNH with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Freshman guard Maggie Cavanaugh finished with eight points, three steals and two rebounds; junior guard Clara Gomez had eight points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists and sophomore guard Breezie Williams had six steals, five assists and five points.

UMaine shot 49.1 percent from the floor (27-for-55) and 30 percent beyond the 3-point arc (9-for-30) compared to UNH’s 42.2 percent (19-for-45) and 45.4 percent (5-for-11).

UMaine outrebounded UNH 35-22 and outscored them 32-17 in points off turnovers. UNH had 27 turnovers to UMaine’s 22.

UMaine also outscored UNH 13-2 in second-chance points.

UNH will return to action on Saturday when it travels to Rhode Island to face Bryant at 2 p.m.

UMaine will play again next Thursday when it entertains the University of Maryland Baltimore County at 6 p.m.