The University of Maine men’s basketball team lost grip of a much-needed win over rival University of New Hampshire on Thursday night, falling 79-74 at the Cross Center in Bangor.

The 224th Border Battle led to UMaine’s fifth consecutive loss after starting the season 8-4 — its best start since 2003-04 — and its second consecutive loss to begin conference play. UMaine’s all-time record against rival UNH is now 123-81.

Leading 43-42 with 13:45 remaining in the second half, the Black Bears appeared to break the game open with a lightning-quick 12-2 run, but the Wildcats retaliated with a 15-3 run of their own five minutes later to take a 66-64 lead.

Flash forward to the final minute of play, UMaine’s offense wasn’t able to keep pace with UNH’s free throw shooting (19-for-20 on the night), ultimately leading to a failed Kellen Tynes 3-point attempt to tie it with two seconds to go.

“We got a good look; Kellen shot a good shot,” UMaine sophomore point guard Jaden Clayton said. “We need to get back to what we were doing — holding teams under their scoring averages all the time — we’re known as a defensive team, and we’ve gotten away from that.”

So far this season, UMaine is allowing 66.9 points per game, good for third best in the America East. In this five game skid, the Black Bears have conceded 76.0 points per game against a gauntlet of opponents, including Minnesota (11-3), Central Florida (10-4) and Vermont (12-5).

Against America East favorites Vermont on Jan. 6, the Black Bears were up by seven early in the second half, but ended up losing 65-58.

“We just gotta be more disciplined and more together late in the game,” reigning NCAA steals champ Kellen Tynes said. “We have to do a better job collectively.”

Tynes finished with 15 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks on the night. Senior Forward Peter Filipovity was UMaine’s leading scorer with 16 (8-for-10 shooting) and Clayton was UMaine’s leading assist man with six.

Off the bench, junior transfer AJ Lopez from UNH dropped 15 on his former team, including a powerful slam dunk that won over the crowd and helped kickstart an 8-2 UMaine run to end the first half. Catching everyone off-guard, his dunk came off a last-ditch drive along the baseline to beat the shot clock.

“It felt good playing them, I just wish we could have come out with the win,” Lopez said. “The dunks are just part of the game.”

Pacing UNH’s offense was All-Conference first-teamer Clarence Daniels, who finished with 30 points and seven rebounds. The 6-foot-6, 220 pound senior forward shot 9-for-15 from the field and 11-for-12 from the line. The Wildcats’ next best scorer was junior guard Ahmad Robinson, with 16.

Next up, UMaine will play Maryland-Baltimore County and New Jersey Tech on the road, on Jan. 18 and 20, respectively. They’ll return to The Pit in Orono to face Albany on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.