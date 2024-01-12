Movie Magic Media announces that “Dear Ani’ will appear on Maine Public Television as part of the Maine Public Film Series on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

More than 20 years ago, artist Keith Wasserman, began a creatively obsessive correspondence with music icon and Grammy award-winner Ani DiFranco, believing her personal replies to him were encoded in her song lyrics.

“Dear Ani” is a short documentary that shares an unforgettable story of connection through music, art mail and mania that questions what is true and what is fantasy, and offers proof of both the magic of empathy and the existence of universal consciousness.

The film features scenes that take place and were filmed in Maine, in addition to an emotional interview with Ani DiFranco herself, where the audience gets to hear her side of this epic odyssey.

“Fiercely joyful and ridiculously creative… The brilliantly assembled doc… an unapologetically feel-good celebration of art, empathy, kinship and truly engaging storytelling,” Moviepie.com

“Dear Ani” has won several awards including Best Regional Short Film at the 2022 New Hampshire Film Festival, Best Short Film at the 2022 Atlanta Documentary Film Festival, Best Short Documentary Film at the 2022 Culver City Film Festival, Audience Award for Best Short at the 2022 Centre Film Festival, Best Long Short at 2023 Topanga Film Festival, and an Honorable Mention for Best Short Documentary at the 2023 Hot Docs Film Festival.

