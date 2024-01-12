The Maine Department of Transportation may have to do away with funny safety messages on highway sign displays.

It turns out the Federal Highway Administration is not laughing at quirky road signs and is cracking down on the practice, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The signs are designed to relay important information, but when there’s nothing urgent to say, many states often put a humorous twist on otherwise important safety messages.

The problem, according to federal officials, is that people may miss the jokes or get confused or distracted trying to figure them out.

The FHA is giving states two years to do away with the humor.