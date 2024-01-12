A Mainer will not spend any time behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents say David Ball of Sanford joined the mob and stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to two years of probation.

He will pay about $1,000 in fines and restitution.

In October, Ball pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

His attorneys said Ball is “extraordinarily remorseful for his actions on January 6th.”

Prosecutors said he showed little remorse, posting on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter recently, “I will be sentenced January 9th for raising my hand and saying ‘USA’ on that day in the Capitol building.”