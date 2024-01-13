PORTLAND, Maine — High tide is at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, meaning the chance for historic coastal flooding is possible in Portland.

With already astronomically high tides, the current forecasted crest in Portland is 14.3 feet. This would break the all-time record of 14.17 feet set in the blizzard of 1978. Coastal flooding is expected to worsen during high tide due to the loss of dunes and protections.

Anywhere along the coastline that sustained major damage from Wednesday’s storm is likely to experience further damage.

A chart showing Saturday’s tide forecast. Credit: CBS 13

The National Weather Service in Gray has issued coastal flood warnings for the entirety of the Maine coastline. These warnings will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Peak storm surge of 2.5 to 3 feet is expected.

Here is a look at the list of historic coastal flooding for Portland. Wednesday’s high tide of 13.84 feet is the third-highest high tide. If Portland does receive a high tide of 14.3 feet on Saturday, it will become the highest high tide, just ahead of the Blizzard of 1978.

Beverly Bayley-Smith, a resident of Higgins Beach in Scarborough, said that Wednesday’s storm conditions reminded her of the storm in 1978.