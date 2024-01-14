This coyote looks like it’s hunting for something, or checking the air for scent. It’s rather unclear.

But if you stay until the end of the video by BDN contributor Allie Ladd, you will see another one running through the woods in the foreground while it looks like the first one is lurking in the background.

You have to wonder if they are running together spread out or if one is encroaching on the other’s territory.

Coyotes are very territorial and aggressive to interlopers, limiting how many coyotes live in an area, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

They eat small animals,such as mice, rats, squirrels, frogs, fish and carrion among others. They also will eat grass, fruits and berries, according to the DIF&W.

The coyote’s coats can range from black to strawberry blond but usually are a mixture of black, gray and tan.