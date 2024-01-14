SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Firefighters had to navigate almost waist-deep water during a coastal storm surge on Saturday to fight a garage fire in Scarborough.

The Scarborough Fire Department responded to 10 Smithers Way in the Prouts Neck neighborhood for a reported structure fire around 12:30 p.m.

Scarborough firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from an unattached two-story garage.

Officials say firefighters were forced to navigate almost waist-deep water from the storm surge.

Firefighters were able to contain the bulk of the fire to the garage. However, the residential space on the second floor sustained smoke and water damage.

Firefighters say they were also able to keep the fire from spreading to the main house.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.