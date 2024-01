CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard says a fishing vessel ran aground in Cape Elizabeth.

The Coast Guard says it got a mayday call around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Four people were on board.

Crews were able to rescue them around 1:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on whether there are any injuries.

The boat called the Tera Lynn II currently remains aground because crews are not able to get to it during the storm.

The boat was headed to Portland.