Central Maine Healthcare on Tuesday announced a reorganization plan that will eliminate 45 positions.

In a statement the parent company of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said it is “reorganizing management and administrative positions so that the health system may better support the needs of our communities and continued growth.”

The organization reported that it currently employs 3,100 people.

Last year, CMH said it hired 639 team members, including 52 medical staff members, “and will continue to expand its workforce to support growth in clinical care areas, including orthopedics, oncology, cardiovascular, obstetrics and gynecologic services.”

CMH spokesperson Jim Cyr emphasized that the hiring is happening in different areas than where positions are being eliminated. “CMH has over 3,100 team members and is continuing to hire in clinical areas,” he wrote in an email. “The layoffs announced today are in management and administrative positions.”

Those affected by the position cuts will be offered open positions within the company or benefit and severance packages, according to CMH.

In addition to Central Maine Medical Center, CMH operates Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital and Topsham Care Center, along with other primary and specialty care and clinical services.