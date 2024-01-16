Funding will support rural and BIPOC arts organizations, live theater

The Maine Community Foundation has awarded $270,919 to 41 nonprofit arts organizations and programs across the state.

The foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts grant program awarded $176,975 to 23 organizations and programs. Donors with advised funds awarded an additional $5,000. Maine Expansion Arts supports organizations and programs that serve communities with limited or no access to the arts, as well as Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

2023 Maine Expansion Arts grantees include:

Veterans Writing Project, to provide creative and performing arts education and performance opportunities for veterans, family members, and the community

United Youth Empowerment Services, to use the visual arts as a medium to unfold, honor and celebrate the stories by refugees and asylum seekers in the Lewiston area

Wabanaki Cultural Preservation Coalition, to support traditional arts workshops for members of Wabanaki communities.

MaineCF’s Maine Theater grant program awarded 18 nonprofit theater companies and programs a total of $88,944. Maine Theater supports nonprofit professional and community theaters in the production and presentation of live theater.

2023 Maine Theater Fund grantees include:

Community Little Theatre, for stage lighting and sound equipment

Mad Horse Theatre Company, for general operating support

Portland Stage Company, to produce its 2023-24 season.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is the result of a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Lillian M. Berliawsky Charitable Trust, MaineCF and the Maine Arts Commission to strengthen and ensure the future of artistic traditions in Maine. Additional funding has been provided through the Elizabeth Laughlin Anderson Memorial Fund at the MaineCF and a significant gift in 2021 from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett. For more information and a complete list of grantees, visit www.mainecf.org/mea.

The Maine Theater Fund was established in 2005 by an anonymous couple who love live theater and recognize the connection between vibrant communities and support for the arts. For more information and a complete list of grantees, visit www.mainecf.org/mainetheater.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.