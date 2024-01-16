The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men who were allegedly carrying narcotics in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Farmingdale.

David N. Maldonado, 29, of New York, and Gene L. Northup, 58, of Maine, were pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy on Maine Avenue on Friday at about 8:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Police searched the vehicle, a 2010 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and say they found 6.5 pounds of cocaine, 6.2 ounces of fentanyl, 3.3 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 14 grams of methamphetamine and more than $23,000 in cash.

Maldonado was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine, and violating conditions of release. Northrup was charged with unlawful trafficking in methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Both men are being held at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility, according to the sheriff’s office.