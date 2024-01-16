Vandals scrawled antisemitic graffiti across a road in Harpswell.

The vandals painted a swastika and made a reference to the Holocaust on the road at the intersection of Stevens Corner and Harpswell Islands roads, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“The graffiti was determined to be hate speech toward the Jewish Community at large,” the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday statement.

It’s not yet clear when the vandalism occurred but is believed to have happened between Jan. 12 and 15.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified any suspects publicly yet.

Anyone with information about the suspects or saw anything near the intersection over the weekend can call the sheriff’s office at 207-774-144 or 207-893-2810.