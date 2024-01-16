Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I know that I am not alone in my worry about climate change. Yale’s fall 2023 report, “Climate Change in the American Mind,” revealed that 65 percent of Americans say they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about global warming. Plus, 56 percent of voters think that global warming should be a high legislative priority.

Climate change is causing severe costly impacts and Maine has not been spared. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released an early January report stating that there were 28 weather disasters with losses over $1 billion in the U.S. in 2023, with a total price tag of $92.9 billion, not including December’s East Coast storms.

It is critical that our state and federal legislators know our concerns about global warming and the need for legislative action. Transitioning from fossil fuels is the only way to protect our irreplaceable planet for future generations. Numerous strategies will be needed. One proposed bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 5744) would reduce emissions by pricing carbon fuels at their source and sending the cash back to American households, incentivizing people to reduce their carbon footprints.

What can you do? There are numerous programs available through Efficiency Maine to provide you with generous rebates and/or tax credits to install heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, upgrades to electrical panels, weatherization improvements, electric vehicles, and more, which can save you money while reducing carbon emissions.

Right now Efficiency Maine is offering free heat pump water heaters to eligible Mainers. I have already reduced my oil bill by installing a heat pump water heater and two heat pumps and the heat pump summer cooling is a plus.

Please take time to urge your legislators to make climate a priority and to contact Efficiency Maine at 866-376-2463 or https://www.efficiencymaine.com to inquire about their programs.

Pauline Paré

Etna