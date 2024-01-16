Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is concerned about a bill before the Legislature that will increase streaming services costs for Maine consumers.

Last week, the Maine State House of Representatives voted to move forward a bill — LD 1967 — that according to the Streaming Innovation Alliance would increase the cost for many streaming services. The Maine Senate will take up this legislation soon, and we strongly encourage Maine’s state senators to oppose it.

First, due to inflation and cost of living increases that Mainers are experiencing, now is a difficult time to increase taxes and fees. Household expenses are already 20 percent higher than they were two years ago.

As we shared in testimony on LD 1967 at a public hearing before the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, the Maine State Chamber also is concerned that this bill would increase the cost of doing business in Maine, disincentivize future infrastructure investments in our state, and punish the very companies that have invested in Maine’s infrastructure.

Maine people are concerned, too. A November survey conducted online by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center found that 69 percent of registered voters oppose new taxes and fees on streaming services.

For the sake of Maine consumers and our state’s economy, we strongly encourage Maine legislators to oppose LD 1967.

Ashley Luszczki

Government Relations Specialist

Maine State Chamber of Commerce

Augusta