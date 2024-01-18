SEARSPORT — The Waldo County Republican Committee has announced that the Waldo County Republicans from all 26 towns in Waldo County will caucus on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Searsport MSHS, 24 Mortland Road. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., candidate presentations at 10 a.m., and town caucuses to follow.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect members to the Waldo County Republican Town Committees to organize for the upcoming elections. Voter registration sign up will be available. You must be a registered Republican to vote at the caucus. Delegates and alternates to the 2024 Maine GOP convention will also be elected. The Maine GOP state convention will be held April 26-27 at the Augusta Civic Center. All Waldo County Republicans are urged to attend this important event.

The snow date of the caucus is Feb. 10. Weather cancellation will be announced on the Waldo County GOP Facebook page or contact waldocountyrep@gmail.com.