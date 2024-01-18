If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.shtml.

A Rockland woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of distributing media depicting sexual abuse of an infant.

Bianca Van Valkenburg, 29, received a 10-year sentence, accompanied by eight years of supervised release from Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy at her sentencing hearing.

According to court documents, officials with the Hillsborough County, Florida, Sheriffs Department discovered images of child sexual abuse on a cellphone seized from Van Valkenburg.

After an investigation showed that Van Valkenburg had sent the materials via the messaging app Kik, a search warrant was executed at her Rockland home.

Van Valkenburg admitted that she had sent multiple messages containing images of child abuse between June and November of 2018, according to court documents.

Further details were not immediately available.