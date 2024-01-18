A Woodstock man will spend 10 years in prison after leading police on multiple high-speed chases and critically injuring a woman in a crash.

Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 28, appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to five felony charges. He was sentenced to serve 10 years of a 25-year sentence, according to the Sun Journal.

In March 2022, Oxford police responded to a call of a pickup truck speeding down the wrong side of Route 26.

Police chased him onto Oxford Street where they found he crashed into another vehicle.

Rioux-Poulios then ran into the woods to escape from the police and stole an SUV, according to court documents.

An officer was eventually able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and take Rioux-Poulios into custody.

Two people were hurt in the initial crash. A woman was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries.

At the time of the chase, Rioux-Poulios was on probation after being convicted of manslaughter in a 2019 West Paris crash that left a man dead. In a plea agreement, five years of that sentence was suspended.

Following the March 2022 crashes, his probation was revoked, and he is also serving five years for the 2019 manslaughter conviction.