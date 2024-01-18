Hazard pay will no longer be in effect in Portland when the state of civil emergency expires at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, seven days after it was declared.

The state of civil emergency meant that some workers in Portland got a temporary pay raise.

Gov. Janet Mills declared the state of civil emergency for all of Maine’s coastal counties following the storm on Jan. 11 that caused major flooding.

The eight counties — Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York — suffered significant flooding and infrastructure damage from the severe rain, wind and snowstorm that battered the state.

The state of civil emergency order mobilized all state resources to assist and support response and recovery efforts and to position the state to seek disaster support from the federal government.

Because of that order, Portland’s hazard pay provision in the minimum wage ordinance went into effect.

That meant workers must be paid at least time and a half above the minimum wage, which is currently $15 an hour.

That was a minimum of $22.50 an hour and tipped workers got $11.50 per hour, on top of tips.