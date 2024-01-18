The city of Portland is working to remove the rats at Harbor View Memorial Park by way of traps and rat poison.

The recent infestation follows the clearing of a homeless encampment at the park earlier this month.

There is now a group of people trying to save some of the rats. People are speaking out against the move, arguing more than half of the rats are domesticated or pet rats that got loose at the camp and can be kept as pets. They said the city should use a more humane way to solve the problem.

The group advocating for the rats said the city’s approach of using poison not only harms the rats, but the surrounding environment as well.

“These poisons are so effective to our environment, we are right by the water, we have people’s homes in that neighborhood, indoor and outdoor cats,” said Elm Dylan, who wants to save the rats. “Anybody that can get their hands on these rats. The animals don’t know how to deal with it.”

Brittney Smith is one of the rat rescuers. She took in a rat named Sheila and is caring for her.

“If she was a wild rat, that wasn’t domesticated, she would not be sitting in my arms like this, she’s not a biter, she has no interest in biting. Wildies, their defense is biting. That’s their only defense is to bite, she doesn’t have that defense mechanism, she doesn’t understand. She’s pretty scared, but she’s a very good girl, she’s very sweet, she has so much potential, she’s going to be a very cuddly lady,” Smith said.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said the rats at Harbor View Memorial Park, even if domesticated, have been living outside for too long and interacting with wild animals, so they can spread diseases.

The city echoed this, saying there are still health risks, so extermination remains necessary, and it should take at least another week.

The group trying to save the rate has set up a GoFundMe to help with their effort.