The two women killed Wednesday in a collision with a logging truck in Down East Maine have been identified.

Tiffany Tinker, 35, was driving a 2014 Kia Forte with her passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Sutherland, west on Route 9 in Township 30 about 11 a.m. when Tinker lost control at a curve in the road and crashed into a loaded logging truck, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Tinker and Sutherland, both of whom were from New Brunswick, died at the scene.

Moss said Thursday that there were two secondary crashes with tractor-trailers that didn’t contribute to the deaths.

The logging truck driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but road conditions may have been a factor.