For the second year, the film festival dedicated to the great outdoors will be hosted by Husson’s The Gracie

BANGOR — One of the largest and most prestigious outdoor film festivals is coming to The Gracie Theatre at Husson University in February.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will make a stop at The Gracie Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. This is the second year that the theater will host the festival, which will have different films screening each night.

“The Gracie Theatre is thrilled to be the Bangor host of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which brings exhilarating mountain films to audiences all over the world,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of The Gracie Theatre.

Held every fall in Banff, Alberta, Canada, The Banff Festival draws crowds of outdoor enthusiasts from around the world. After that ends, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road with a selection of the year’s films, making stops at about 550 communities in more than 40 countries.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2023/2024 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

“As part of the festival tradition, we’ve invited community groups to attend and set up displays and information about their respective services,” Misler said. “There will also be a raffle drawing of various outdoor-themed items, which adds to the fun.”

Jeffrey Hope, Husson journalism professor, will be the master of ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 7 with the program “Yarrow.” Aislinn Sarnacki, host of Maine Public’s “Borealis” and Bangor Daily News contributor, will emcee on Thursday, Feb. 8 with the program “Fireweed.” Each night will feature between seven and nine different films of varying lengths, including several award-winning ones. Hope and Sarnacki will introduce the films, providing commentary and insides as well as facilitating the intermission raffle drawing that all attendees will be entered in.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theaters around the world. Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2022/2023 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Tickets are available online, through The Gracie Theatre website, www.gracietheatre.com or by calling the box office at 207-941-7888. All tickets are general seating, and are $15 plus the $2.50 ticketing fee. Patrons who purchase tickets to both evenings will receive a $5 discount.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour was born from Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival which began in Banff, Alberta. In 1976 a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts conceived The Banff Festival of Mountaineering Films. This one-day gathering became the renowned international Festival it is today. Over 30 years ago, Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival began an outreach program to bring the Festival to other communities. This has become known as the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. Like the first festival in Banff, the tour began small, traveling to three cities across Canada. Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour now reaches over 40 countries and brings mountain films to an audience of over 550,000 worldwide in approximately 550 locations.

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a learning organization built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and creative development. What started as a single course in drama has grown to become the global organization leading in arts, culture and creativity across dozens of disciplines. From our home in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity aims to inspire everyone who attends our campus – artists, leaders, and thinkers – to unleash their creative potential.

Screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Canada and the USA are presented by Rab, BUFF and Banff & Lake Louise Tourism. It’s sponsored by Lowe Alpine, Oboz Footwear, YETI Coolers, Kicking Horse Coffee and The Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola.

The Gracie Theatre is an intimate and inviting performing arts facility that hosts a variety of diverse cultural programming. It also provides opportunities for hands-on experiential learning and technical support services for the Husson University community. Learn more about The Gracie Theatre and upcoming shows at GracieTheatre.com.