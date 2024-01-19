An Andover man died on Friday when his snowmobile crashed into trees along a trail in northern Franklin County, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Frank Clifford, 69, was driving his 2019 Ski Doo 850 Enduro snowmobile with friends on snowmobile trail ITS 89 in Lang Township, north of Rangeley, when he drifted across the center of the trail and crashed into the woods on the left side of the trail, colliding with several small trees.

When game wardens and Rangeley firefighters arrived, Clifford was deceased.

An initial investigation by MDIF&W determined that speed was probably a factor in the crash. Clifford was wearing a helmet. The Maine Warden Service is continuing to investigate the crash.