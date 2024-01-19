Nonprofit organizations and projects that support statewide initiatives may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. In 2023, 22 nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $203,371. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF awarded 11 additional grants totaling $95,000.

The Community Building Grant Program supports projects and organizations that invest in people, engage with the people served, and strengthen community resources. Applicants must identify how the organization or project invests in people’s skills, knowledge and/or well-being. They will also be asked to explain how they engage the people served in the design, delivery and/or evaluation of the work. The grantmaking committees are also interested to learn which community resources are being strengthened.

Nonprofit organizations and projects that serve three or more counties are eligible to apply for statewide funding from the Community Building Grant Program. Organizations and projects that serve only one county should apply to their county funds.

Last year’s statewide grantees included:

Hardy Girls Healthy Women, to expand the Feminist Action Board, a free program for high schoolers

Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, to expand legal immigrant services for asylum seekers

Maine Youth for Climate Justice, to stipend youth leaders, increase staff capacity and expand programming.

For a full list of 2023 Community Building grants by county, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants.

The Community Building Grant Program is MaineCF’s largest grant program. It is one of the only grant programs in the state that supports a broad range of interest areas, including arts, education, environment, economic development and human services.

The grant program offers two types of funding: project grants and general support. Project grants are only available to larger organizations for new projects. General support grants are geared towards smaller organizations and this flexible funding may support new, expanding or ongoing programs as well as operational needs.

Learn more about Community Building Grant Program qualifications and the application process at www.mainecf.org/communitybuilding.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.