Super Bowl 58 is less than a month away, and although the Patriots won’t be heading to Las Vegas this time around, one of their biggest fans will be.

In fact, he hasn’t missed one yet.

Aftering seeing a CBS 13 story about Don Crisman, Verizon wanted to surprise him with tickets in Arizona.

This year, it went one step further.

On Thursday, the Verizon crew flew up from New Jersey and presented Crisman with two tickets to the big game.

Crisman is in a very elite fraternity, having never missed a Super Bowl, 57 straight and counting. There are only a few people in the world who can make that claim.

Prior to Thursday, Crisman was on the fence about continuing the streak after seeing ticket prices, but he was elated to be going to Las Vegas next month and “super” thankful for the opportunity.

“That seemed crazy, and here we are now, almost 60. I even have trouble believing it. Does that make any sense?” Crisman said. “I just look forward to it happening again, thanks to you guys.”