A Vassalboro man has been arrested in connection with a woman’s campfire death last spring.

Travis Mitchell, 31, was charged with manslaughter, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Liza Bragg, 46, of Albion was burned about 10:18 p.m. on May 5 while standing near someone as they tried to start a fire at D&R Campground on Pellerin Drive in the town of China.

Bragg was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she died the next day.

A Kennebec County grand jury indicted Mitchell on Thursday, and investigators arrested him about 7 p.m., Moss said Friday morning.

Mitchell was taken to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta, where he posted bail.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.