As a freshman last season, University of Maine men’s hockey team left winger Thomas Freel was tied for sixth on the team in scoring with 15 points on two goals and 13 assists in 36 games.

Through 20 games this season, he has already equalled last year’s points total and has exceeded his number of goals by three. He has five goals and 10 assists entering this weekend’s home Hockey East series with UMass Lowell.

“It has been going pretty well so far but I’m not really too focused on how I am doing, individually. Everybody has bought in to having a good year and finding some team success and, with that, quite a few of us have achieved some individual highs,” Freel said. “But there is obviously a lot more work to be done.”

When he first laced up his skates for the Black Bears, Freel wasn’t sure where he would fit in with the team. But after learning from veteran players and the coaching staff, he was able to seize a lot of opportunities and work his way up the lineup. Now, his sophomore season is surpassing even his “amazing” freshman campaign.

There were plenty of areas of improvement he needed to address coming into this season, Freel said.

“It’s a cliche but you always want to get bigger, faster and stronger,” said Freel, who spent a lot of time in the gym and on the ice this past summer. He worked with a skating coach to make sure he didn’t lose his speed and maintained a “good glide.”

He also wanted to improve his puck management.

“There were times last year when I almost threw the puck away. I wasn’t confident holding onto the puck and making plays,” Freel said. “I worked on that. I want to be able to hold onto the puck, protect the puck and make plays instead of throwing it away and having to chase it all the time.”

Freel is a gritty, hard-nosed player whom UMaine hockey coach Ben Barr describes as a do-it-all kind of guy.

“His work ethic and toughness are his identity. His offense has taken a step this year,” Barr said. “He has definitely gained some confidence. He has a really good shot and is capable of making plays.”

Freel credits his parents, Mark and Stephanie, for his work ethic.

“They always taught and preached that to me and my siblings. Not just in athletics but in academics as well,” Freel said. “You may not be as naturally gifted as some others but if you really work at something, you are able to make your way.”

His physical and relentless in-your-face kind of game has always been part of his DNA.

“He’s one of those guys you don’t like to play against,” graduate student left wing and assistant captain Ben Poisson said.

“That’s the way I’ve always played and that’s the identity we want as a team,” Freel said. “We want to be a really hard-nosed team that gets to the net. We want the other teams to remember playing against us and not for any good reasons. Being a physical team, being hard on pucks and getting to the net is how you’re going to find success.”

The Black Bears, chosen to finish ninth among 11 teams in the preseason Hockey East coaches poll, are currently ranked eighth in the country with an overall record of 14-4-2 and a league record of 6-3-1.

The team’s success hasn’t surprised Freel.

“I can see why some people are surprised based on our records the past few years. But this group is unlike any group I have ever worked with in terms of mindset and work ethic. Everyone is working toward one common goal,” Freel said. “And I expect nothing less moving forward, either.”

The Scottish-born Freel, who was raised in Ottawa, said he can’t wait to step onto the Alfond Arena ice in front of a lively and packed crowd this weekend.

“I get goosebumps every time I step onto that ice (on game day). It’s something I can’t describe in words. My parents came for the UNH and UConn games and they couldn’t believe the atmosphere,” said Freel, who authored a dramatic comeback from a 3-0 deficit with goals 19 seconds apart late in the second period of a 4-4 tie against Colgate.

UMaine and UMass Lowell will play at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The River Hawks are 7-12-2 overall, 3-6-1 in Hockey East.

UMaine continues to be led in scoring by freshman brothers Josh Nadeau (11 goals, 17 assists) and Bradly Nadeau (14 & 13) along with Lynden Breen (6 & 16), defenseman Brandon Chabrier (4 & 12) and goalies Victor Ostman (12-3-1, 2.48 goals-against average, .900 save percentage) and Albin Boija (2-1-1, 1.50, .939).

Norm Bazin’s River Hawks, who have lost seven one-goal games, feature Scout Truman (5 & 10), Owen Cole (6 & 7) and Nick Rheaume (8 & 4) along with defenseman Isac Jonsson (2 & 6) and goalies Henry Welsch (4-7-2, 2.19, .920) and Luke Pavicich (3-5-0, 3.19, .891).