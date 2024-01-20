Registration is open for the 12th annual WinterKids Downhill 24 at Sugarloaf Feb. 29 and March 1. Presented by Agren and Zachau Construction, the WinterKids Downhill 24 is a 24-hour ski and snowboard challenge to raise money for WinterKids programs – to help more kids build healthy habits through outdoor, winter activity. This is the only night of the year to ski under the lights at Sugarloaf.

The Downhill 24 will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday and end at 8 p.m. on Friday with a closing ceremony party in the King Pine Room at Sugarloaf. Teams can register to ski, ride, or skin-up for 24 hours. Registrations are available for corporate teams and individual teams, with teams of up to twelve people. There will be a full schedule of events including a race arena, inflatable obstacle course, trivia, raffles, all night mid-mountain party, music, food, and more!

For the 12th annual event, the organization aims to raise $800,000. “The success of the event has not only changed our organization’s trajectory but has also enabled us to expand our reach and serve thousands more kids each year.” says Julie Mulkern, WinterKids’ executive director. “The funds raised at the event are instrumental in their efforts to reach and positively impact the lives of over 50,000 children across all sixteen counties of Maine.”

This event will sell out. To register your team and learn more, visit www.winterkids.org/downhill-24.

This event also supports the Carrabassett Valley community with local beneficiaries each year. This year’s beneficiaries include the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center, Sugarloaf Ski Club, and the Western Maine Center for Children. Created in 2022, the WinterKids Downhill 24 Outdoor Fund supports organizations statewide through a community voting process in July. In the second year of the fund, 12 public schools, 501(c)(3) nonprofits, and parks and recreation organizations received funds totaling $51,000 to get more kids outside and active, including Pine Tree Camp, Teens to Trails, Aroostook County Action Program, Maine Youth Fish & Game Association, South Portland Middle School, Mariners Soar, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Molly Ockett School, Town of Millinocket Parks and Rec, Saco Parks and Rec, City of Bangor Parks and Rec, and Quarry Road Trails.

The 12th annual Downhill 24 is presented by Agren and Zachau Construction. Additional sponsors include Kittery Trading Post, WEX, Portland Pie Company, HERC Rentals/Pike Industries, Sugarloaf Inn/Three Rivers, MaineHealth, Franklin Printing, Patra Company, L.L. Bean, Winterstick/West Mountain Ski Company, Pape Subaru, Northern Light Health, AAA Northern New England, ACE Construction Services, Martin’s Point Health Care, Capozza Floor Covering Center, Mountainside Real Estate, Family Chiropractic Associates, Kevin Browne Architecture, All States Materials Group, Orono Brewing Company, WEX, Bangor Savings Bank, Snowbound USA, Eighty8 Donuts, and Carrabassett Coffee Company.