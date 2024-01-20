Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I think the writers of the recent wind port editorial in the BDN have clearly misunderstood the scope of this development. It is not a “port” where ships quietly come and go, but a 100-acre industrial facility where the turbines will be fabricated before they are shipped. The potential nonstop road usage, 24/7 noise, traffic, lighting and habitat destruction are incompatible with the conservation mission of the island’s other half.

The editors who dismiss this as “semantics” should consult their dictionaries on the difference between a seaport and a factory. The BDN has always supported Maine’s environment as a precious and vulnerable legacy, but now their message is to trash Sears Island in order to save the cost of leasing Mack Point. I believe a responsible editorial board would recognize the incompleteness of their research, critically reexamine both sides and issue a correction.

Bill Carpenter

Stockton Springs