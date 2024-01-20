Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Matthew Gagnon’s recent opinion column in the Bangor Daily News on the Electoral College is completely right. The founders gave us that mechanism for multiple reasons.

One of those reasons, which Maine should strongly pay attention to, is that if the presidential election was to be one national popular vote then the half dozen largest states by population would receive all the attention and the remaining states, of which Maine would be one, would be all but forgotten.

Also, the election is conducted by the various states, not by some yet non-existent federal election bureau.

The Electoral College has served well and should stand.

Rick Bronson

Bangor