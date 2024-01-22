SACO – Saco Valley Land Trust and the Dyer Library are teaming up to host a conservation themed book club. Fiction and nonfiction titles will be selected.

Topics such as ecology, nature, and science will be discussed during 1-hour meetings. The meetings will be held at the Dyer Library and books are also available from the front desk.

The first book is “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. Copies are available at the library now and library cards are not needed to check out this title. The club will have its first meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.



To sign up, email Abby at awilson@sacovalleylandtrust.org.