A man has been accused of ransacking a building in downtown Portland.

Kenneth Donis, 52, has been charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

On Sunday morning, police went to 465 Congress St., next to the Portland Public Library, where Donis allegedly had entered the building and ransacked it, according to Nadeau. That building also had been targeted the night before.

Police found Donis inside the building and arrested him, Nadeau said Monday morning.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

No additional information was immediately released.