Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Per Maine.gov on Jan. 18: “Effective today, Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew has appointed Bobbi Johnson, who has served as Acting Director of the Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS), as its permanent Director. Under Johnson’s leadership, the Office will launch a management review of the Child Welfare Division of OCFS. Additionally, behavioral health services within DHHS will be reorganized to improve staff support and outcomes for Maine children and families.”

Bobbi Johnson has nearly 30 years of experience with the state child welfare system. Do people really expect an insider like her to make any changes? Why didn’t she make these changes 25 years ago? I think all long-term management at OCFS should resign. Children died on their watch.

Jim Alciere

East Machias