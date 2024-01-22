Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Recent efforts to hold gun manufacturers liable for damages inflicted by their illegal use certainly opens the gates for some interesting applications of the law.

By this standard, it stands to reason that if a person causes an automobile accident while illegally distracted by a cellphone, their service provider, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (including individual employees), insurance company (independent of policy coverage), as well as the manufacturers of the cellphone, the vehicle they are driving, or anyone who was even remotely enabling like the last gas station they stopped at, should be held responsible for any harm caused. Anyone but the actors themselves.

Larry Balchen

Jonesport