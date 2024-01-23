An 89-year-old is in stable condition after being hit by a car in Bangor, according to Bangor police.

The collision on York Street was reported at about 5:26 p.m. Monday.

The car was driven by a 79-year-old Bangor man.

The pedestrian, a Brewer resident, was brought to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Car crashes involving pedestrians remained at similar levels from 2018 to 2022, according to Maine Department of Transportation data, ranging from 215 to 268 per year.