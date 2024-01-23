Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I’m writing this letter in response to Gordon Isleib’s letter of Jan 5.

I’m afraid Mr. Isleib is mistaken that Secretary of State Bellows may not use section 3 of the 14th Amendment to strike Donald Trump from the upcoming primary ballot.

According to Maine state law, it’s the secretary’s legal obligation to make such a determination and that is simply what she did. This is not the final say by political fiat which concerned Michael Cianchette also on Jan 5., but a considered judgment taken in consultation with legal experts can and is being appealed by the Trump campaign and will get a full judicial review in the courts, by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and, because it is largely untested law, ultimately reviewed and decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, hopefully by a seven to two or even unanimous ruling.

Mr. Isleib raises valid questions which will need to be ruled on but valid questions are not always correct answers. Some of the best judges and lawyers in the country will now be working hard to resolve the issue.

It’s important to wait for this well-defined process to run its course before we each decide if we ended up in a reasonable place.

Greg Allen

Trenton