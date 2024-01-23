THOMASTON – Watts Hall Community Arts is thrilled to announce an electrifying event featuring MAGIC BUS, a tribute band that will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey through the timeless music of one of rock’s most iconic bands, The Who.

Join us at Watts Hall Community Arts (174 Main Street) on Friday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. where MAGIC BUS will cover The Who’s hits, B-sides, and rarities, creating an unforgettable journey from “My Generation” to “Who Are You,” and featuring selections from “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia”.

Tickets are available for $35 in advance or $40 on the day of the show. Purchase your tickets at https://wattshallcommunityarts.thundertix.com/. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m., with a run-time of approximately 2.5 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. All ages are welcome, and Watts Hall is an accessible venue with ADA-compliant facilities.

For updates and ticket availability, visit our Facebook page (facebook.com/WattsHallArts) or website (wattshallthomaston.com). Concessions and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, and free parking is available behind the business block on the side of Route 1 opposite Watts Hall.