Lewiston police said Monday afternoon that officers have identified the suspects from two separate armed robberies of U.S. postal carriers late Saturday morning.

One of those robberies happened on Main Street, near Riverside Street, while the other just a short distance away on Davis Street.

A significant piece of evidence that police are working with is security camera video from a neighbor. That footage shows a white Jeep racing down Davis Street, and pulling up to a U.S. Postal Service van parked outside a house.

The video then shows someone getting out of the passenger side of the Jeep and approaching the postal worker.

On Saturday afternoon, Rumford police detained two individuals after determining they were suspects in a recent string of post office burglaries and armed robberies in Paris, North Monmouth and Lewiston.

The two suspects were arrested and handed over to U.S. postal inspectors. Their names have not yet been released.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said robberies like these are unusual, and the suspects will face federal and local charges.

The Postal Inspection Service said that letter carriers are trained to watch out for suspicious situations and are told to give the robber whatever they want, and when they’re gone, to get into their locked car and call 911.