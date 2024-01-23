A Livermore Falls woman is now facing charges connected to a 2022 fatal head-on collision in Jay.

Trisha Payeur, 43, pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, according to the Sun Journal.

Payeur was driving a white Ford Edge on Route 4 on July 20, 2022, when she collided with a dark blue Subaru Outback driven by Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore Falls.

Rich died before reaching a hospital, while Payeur was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she was treated for critical injuries.