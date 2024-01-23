The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said a lost cat was reunited with his family after 10 years last week.

The shelter said a member of the public brought Stewart into the Animal Refuge League.

Stewart’s microchip allowed the shelter to contact his owner, Rose Dorian.

Dorian came to the shelter to pick up Stewart and introduce him to her son.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is recommending that all pet owners microchip their pets and keep their contact information up-to-date.