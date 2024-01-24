Northern Light Primary Care, Hampden is pleased to welcome a new provider. Lara Kirkpatrick, MD recently joined the team and is certified as a Menopause Society Clinical Practitioner.

Dr. Kirkpatrick earned her medical degree from the Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Dutch Caribbean and completed her residency at Aultman Family Medicine Residency, Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio, where she was chief resident in her third year. Dr. Kirkpatrick enjoys the diversity of family medicine and has special interest in working with seniors, family units. She has a great interest in helping women navigate menopause.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kirkpatrick on board to continue expanding care to our communities and can’t wait for her to start seeing patients. She’s a wonderful addition to our team!” says Beth Mistretta, MBA, BSN, RN, CHRN, AVP, Physician Practices.

For patients in need of a primary care provider, please call the office at 207-862-9400 or visit NorthernLightHealth.org.