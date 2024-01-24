The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a six-week maple sugaring workshop for youth ages 9 and up who are interested in learning about every step of the maple sugaring journey.

Participants in the “Maple Sugaring 101: From Sap, to Syrup, to Sales” will learn about tree identification, tapping trees, sap collection, using an evaporator, grading and canning syrup, and operating a maple sugaring business. Led by Extension and University of Maine experts, the program will include a combination of online meetings and in-person workshops.

The online meetings will take place on Wednesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on February 7, 14 and 28. During these sessions, attendees will learn about the maple sugaring process and connect with other 4-H members. The on-site workshops will be held at participating sugarhouses on Saturdays, with dates varying by county.

Enrollment in 4-H is required for participation, but there is no cost to enroll. Interested youth can register online by visiting the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/annual-events/maple-sugaring-101/. The enrollment period ends on February 5.

4-H is a community for all kids with programs that suit a variety of backgrounds, interests, budgets and schedules. Programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. Participants complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Andrew Hudacs at andrew.hudacs@maine.edu or 207-581-8204.