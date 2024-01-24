U.S. Sen. Susan Collins told reporters on Wednesday that she is “glad” that South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still running against former President Donald Trump, though she said she was not endorsing either candidate.

The Maine Republican told reporters on Capitol Hill she has not endorsed Haley because she is “personal friends” with candidates who have ended their presidential bids, mentioning former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I know all of them personally, so I didn’t want to choose among them,” Collins told reporters Wednesday, according to a transcript of her comments provided by a spokesperson.

She also reiterated her previous opposition to Trump by saying she does “not at this point” see herself endorsing him if he wins the primary to face President Joe Biden again in November. That breaks with many other prominent Republican officeholders including Scott who have rallied behind Trump in the last few weeks.

Collins made the remarks a day after Trump beat Haley in the New Hampshire primary to further boost the former president’s chances of once again clinching the Republican nomination.

But Collins added she is “glad” Haley “is determined to stay in” the race.

“I think the more people see of her, particularly since she appears to be the only alternative to Donald Trump right now, the more impressed that they will be,” Collins said.

A Collins spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed question Wednesday on whether the senator was referring to not endorsing Haley when the other candidates were still in the field or also not endorsing her going forward.

Haley had spent a significant amount of time and money in New Hampshire but vowed to stay in the race, with a campaign memo citing states like Maine with primaries open to independent voters and Super Tuesday contests on March 5.

Collins was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but the Senate fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for a conviction.

BDN writer Ethan Andrews contributed to this report.