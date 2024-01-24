Mail containing white powder was found Tuesday afternoon in the state office building across from the Legislature in Augusta.

The white powdery substance was found in a piece of mail being processed on the fourth floor of the Cross Building about 4:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Capitol Police cleared the floor, and there wasn’t an impact on business throughout the rest of the building or in the State House across the way, Moss said late Tuesday night.

All tests of the white powder came back negative, though it is unclear at this time what it was.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released.