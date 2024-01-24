Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 30s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
They care for victims of violent crime. Now their jobs are at risk.
A trend toward out-of-court settlements has diminished the fund that traditionally paid for victim witness advocates.
Former Portland mayor fundraising for legal fight over Donald Trump’s eligibility
The challengers to Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility in Maine have been collecting donations to cover more than $4,000 in legal fees.
New Hampshire’s primaries don’t always tell you how Maine will vote
Maine has usually bucked New Hampshire when deciding the biggest presidential nominating contests of the last three decades.
PLUS: Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley in New Hampshire’s Republican primary, and Joe Biden won New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in.
The Maine immigrant housing project attacked by Donald Trump Jr., explained
Donald Trump Jr. is taking issue with a 60-unit housing complex in Brunswick Landing that offers apartments to asylum seekers.
Maine officials grapple with how to rebuild from devastating storms
One lesson communities will have to learn quickly is how to stormproof whatever they rebuild.
Another female police officer breaks a barrier in The County
On Jan. 16, Officer Rachel Fisher became the department’s newest detective — and its first-ever woman in the role.
Caribou council overrules mayor to reinstate prayer that opens meetings
“I believe in prayer, but I don’t think it belongs here in a public setting where we might have people of different religions.”
Mainers use Palestinian voices to bring the horrors of Gaza to the stage
“The Gaza Monologues” features a series of first-person accounts by young people who lived through a January 2009 assault that killed more than 1,000 Gazans.
A Mainer invented the machine that was the precursor to the snowmobile
The Lombard steam log hauler, first patented in 1901, was the work of Alvin Orlando Lombard. It was the precursor to the snowmobile, tank and many other vehicles.
ATVers seek a bigger piece of the gas tax
The current distribution of the money is based on the 2001 study, but the number of ATVs users has doubled since then.
A decades-old bow is drawing me back to traditional hunting
“Every draw, every release, every arrow and every moment brings me back to a time and place I’d unknowingly forgotten.”
Leading Leavitt lineman wins Gaziano Award
The award also comes with a $5,000 scholarship for Jace Negley.
Homeless shelter leaders tell Maine lawmakers funding is needed to avoid ‘deadly’ consequences
Business owners thought they would never reopen after Maine’s deadliest shooting. Then support grew.
Brewer pedestrian struck by car in Bangor
Mail containing white powder found in state government building
Woman allegedly robbed Waterville store to settle drug debt
Woman pleads not guilty to charges stemming from fatal Jay collision
2 suspects identified in armed robberies of postal carriers in Lewiston
Mainer arrested for allegedly participating in US Capitol riot
Maine shelter reunites family with lost cat after 10 years
Scientists want to crack the mystery of Maine’s oddly colored lobsters
Founder of orphanage in Haiti charged with sex crimes after suing Maine whistleblower
Young goalies are getting the job done for 8-1 Bangor High boys’ hockey
Late goal gives Yarmouth-Freeport schoolgirl hockey win over Penobscot
Hampden’s defense shines in 13-point boys’ basketball win over Brewer