Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 30s from north to south, with partly sunny skies up north and cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A trend toward out-of-court settlements has diminished the fund that traditionally paid for victim witness advocates.

The challengers to Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility in Maine have been collecting donations to cover more than $4,000 in legal fees.

Maine has usually bucked New Hampshire when deciding the biggest presidential nominating contests of the last three decades.

PLUS: Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley in New Hampshire’s Republican primary, and Joe Biden won New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in.

Donald Trump Jr. is taking issue with a 60-unit housing complex in Brunswick Landing that offers apartments to asylum seekers.

One lesson communities will have to learn quickly is how to stormproof whatever they rebuild.

On Jan. 16, Officer Rachel Fisher became the department’s newest detective — and its first-ever woman in the role.

“I believe in prayer, but I don’t think it belongs here in a public setting where we might have people of different religions.”

“The Gaza Monologues” features a series of first-person accounts by young people who lived through a January 2009 assault that killed more than 1,000 Gazans.

The Lombard steam log hauler, first patented in 1901, was the work of Alvin Orlando Lombard. It was the precursor to the snowmobile, tank and many other vehicles.

The current distribution of the money is based on the 2001 study, but the number of ATVs users has doubled since then.

“Every draw, every release, every arrow and every moment brings me back to a time and place I’d unknowingly forgotten.”

The award also comes with a $5,000 scholarship for Jace Negley.

In other Maine news …

Homeless shelter leaders tell Maine lawmakers funding is needed to avoid ‘deadly’ consequences

Business owners thought they would never reopen after Maine’s deadliest shooting. Then support grew.

Brewer pedestrian struck by car in Bangor

Mail containing white powder found in state government building

Woman allegedly robbed Waterville store to settle drug debt

Woman pleads not guilty to charges stemming from fatal Jay collision

2 suspects identified in armed robberies of postal carriers in Lewiston

Mainer arrested for allegedly participating in US Capitol riot

Maine shelter reunites family with lost cat after 10 years

Scientists want to crack the mystery of Maine’s oddly colored lobsters

Founder of orphanage in Haiti charged with sex crimes after suing Maine whistleblower

Young goalies are getting the job done for 8-1 Bangor High boys’ hockey

Late goal gives Yarmouth-Freeport schoolgirl hockey win over Penobscot

Hampden’s defense shines in 13-point boys’ basketball win over Brewer