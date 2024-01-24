The former diversity director for the South Portland school system has finally spoken publicly about his decision to resign over a racist email.

Mohammed Albehadli — in an interview with the Portland Press Herald, his first since his resignation last week — is planning on leaving Maine over concerns of his family’s safety.

“People should never be able to get away with actions like these,” Albehadli told the Press Herald.

Albehadli worked for the South Portland school system for about a year before receiving the racist email, which came from outside Maine, according to the Press Herald.

Superintendent Timothy Matheney, who last week described the message as “the most vile email” he’s seen in his 35-year career, shared two quotes from it on Tuesday with the Press Herald.

“White people in Maine don’t appreciate what you (Albehadli) are trying to do in (South) Portland,” read one quote from the email.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights advocacy organization, called for a hate crime probe from federal and state law enforcement.