Four cats were killed in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Portland.

No one was home at the Washington Avenue residence when the fire broke out at 3:14 p.m., according to the Portland Fire Department.

When Portland fire crews arrived, they saw flames and smoke pouring out from a second-floor window.

Firefighters discovered an unconscious dog on the second floor, and after administering oxygen, they revived the dog and helped the homeowner get the dog into their vehicle to take the animal to a veterinarian for further treatment, according to the fire department.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze at 3:33 p.m., but the cause is still unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.