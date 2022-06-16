Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

One of the little girls who survived the brutal killing of children in Texas recently said she did that by smearing herself with the blood of another child next to her, who didn’t survive. Let’s let that sink in.

Then in the light of PTSD let’s imagine that youngster’s future, that she and all those children are ours – and we are diehard supporters of the Second Amendment claiming the right to bear all model guns, even ones designed to kill soldiers in war.

And then, in its aftermath, let’s imagine the reprehensible conspiracy theories, the politicians who trip over themselves making excuses for these tragedies, including denying constraints on an 18-year-old being able to purchase such a weapon, under what reasonable pretext? The Texas gunman on turning 18 legally bought two of these assault rifles (and over 350 rounds of ammunition) – which can render victims unrecognizable, according to trauma pathologists.

But he could not have ordered a beer. What is wrong with this mirror to our country?

Elementary school students in the United States are nearly 30 times more likely to die from gun violence than in any other developed country in our world. Why?

Those who purchase these weapons for killing and target entertainment – who support the ones championing them and vote for politicians guarding their availability – carry the answer in their hearts.

Paul Baribault

Lewiston